The nine most unusual stories in and around Sheffield in 2022 - including Johnny Depp's surprise visit
From three Prime Ministers in less than two months, to England winning a major international football tournament, there have been many unusual things to happen this year – But what Sheffield’s most unusual stories of 2022?
Sheffield and South Yorkshire have seen a range of interesting stories this year, some quirky and some bonkers. From a Doncaster groom wearing a black T-shirt and grey jeans to his wedding in February, to two teenage friends filming what they believe was a “big cat” in the Peaks in October, the region really has seen some interesting stories emerge this year.
The bizarre saga surrounding the Willy Collins headstone makes the list in what really was a strange he-said, she-said debate, as well as Rotherham police launching an investigation after a couple were caught having sex in broad daylight in the Minster Gardens. Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall with pal, Jeff Beck, will go down in the history of bizarre celeb appearance because he had just finished six-weeks in court for his headline-hitting libel case and jurors were still deliberating their verdict.
There were multiple Sheffield-based TikToks to go viral this year too, including one from Sheffield University in June, where students posted a prank pregnancy warning notice signed by a “Mike Rotchburns” in their student halls. Another viral TikTok was the ‘Sheffield Stompers’, which was posted in August and has amassed an incredible 7.2million views to date.
There were also stories like a Sheffield woman who found bacon in her McPlant burger from the fast food chain McDonald’s, and, incredibly, a young boy slapped with a bus lane fine in September, even though he was not the one driving the car and was in fact 12-years-old.