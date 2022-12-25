3. 'Big Willy' Collins' 37-tonne headstone

What a saga! After Willy Collins' tragic death in 2020, his family unveiled a 37-ton monument in his memory in Shiregreen Cemetery this year. The following months were filled with a back and forth between his family and Sheffield City Council about whether the monument was approved or not and the fine details of the planning. Most recently, it was revealed they two parties are still "unable" to agree over the future of the headstone.

Photo: Scott Merrylees