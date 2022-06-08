The TikTok, posted by @snooz41, displayed a DIY accommodation notice warning Ranmoor student village residents of a “sudden increase in pregnancies.”

The notice was signed at the bottom by “Mike Rotchburns” the “Mayor of Ranmoor” and has been liked more than 77,000 times.

A TikTok about a fake pregnancy spike at Ranmoor student village in Sheffield has gone viral

The full notice read: “Dear Residents, Due to a sudden increase in pregnancies (10 in this block), complimentary condoms are now available from The Ridge. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The fake notice was completed with University of Sheffield and Accommodation Service branding as well as a fake email address for Mr Rotchburns.