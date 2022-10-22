McDonald's Archers Road: Woman blasts Sheffield restaurant after finding bacon in vegan McPlant burger
A Sheffield woman has blasted the fast food chain McDonald’s after she found a piece of bacon inside her vegan McPlant burger, branding the chain “no longer safe” for vegetarians.
Emelia Hardiman, aged 25, ordered the McPlant burger via an online delivery service last night and was shocked and furious to find bacon had been placed inside. She said: “I’ve come to the conclusion that McDonald’s is no longer a safe place for vegetarians, vegans and even some religious groups to eat at.”
Read More
After she had called the restaurant to complain, Emelia said the manager’s response was “things like this can happen accidentally” as the branch was very busy. Emelia said to The Star: “I won’t be eating in McDonald’s again because if it’s just an accident then how often does this happen? Why do I need to check my sandwich every time I get one? It makes me uncomfortable to eat there.
Most Popular
"If I had a nut allergy and they said there wasn’t any nuts in an item and I found some, I could sue.”
When approached by The Star with Emelia’s comments, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We absolutely recognise that it is not acceptable to serve meat when a vegan product has been ordered. We take order accuracy extremely seriously and have a number of procedures in place to avoid inaccurate orders and we are disappointed that we fell short on this occasion.
“As soon as we were made aware the team apologised and offered to replace the meal. We would encourage the customer to contact our customer services who will help to find a solution.”