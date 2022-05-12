Police launch investigation after couple caught having sex in broad daylight in Rotherham's Minster Gardens

Police have launched an investigation after a couple was caught having sex in broad daylight in Rotherham town centre on Monday afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:01 pm

It was reported that the couple engaged in the lewd act in Minster Gardens and they were filmed from a nearby flat by a shocked resident.

In the video clip, the couple can be seen lying on the grass with the man moving on top of the woman, putting his head between her legs.

The resident said some passers-by had been 'disgusted' by the act, with one woman pushing a pram being 'visibly outraged'.

Minster Gardens, in Rotherham, where a couple were reportedly caught having sex in broad daylight (pic: Google)

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report just before 4.10pm on Monday (May 9) that two people were engaging in a sexual act on a grassed area on Corporation Street, Rotherham.

"Officers responded and located two individuals, no offences were identified at the time. The local neighbourhood team is continuing with enquiries."

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council refused to comment since it is an ongoing investigation.

