It has been claimed in a national newspaper that Nether Edge is one of the best places to live in the north.

But it is only one of many great places to live in Sheffield - and not everyone thinks that is where they would choose to living in the city.

The Sheffield skyline. Picture: David Kessen, National World

James Tulley, of Killamarsh said he would love to live in Whirlow. He said he liked the countryside, the peace, and the way it was a bit isolated.

Daniel Venoutsos, from Waterthorpe said: "I would say Fulwood. It's very green, and lovely big houses. If I was rich, I'd do it, I'd go and live there."

Barry Fletcher, from Basegreen, said: "I'm really quite happy where I live. I think Frecheville area, that's where I'd like to live. It's got a nice community."

Mark Goodsir, from Lower Manor, said he would leave Sheffield altogether. But if he was to live in the districts, he said: "Maybe Dore village, Whirlow possibly, on the outskirts."

Valentina Kalashnik. from Greystones, said: "I love the place where I'm living, which is Greystones. It's very close to the Peak District and at the same time it's a close distance to the city centre." She said the only disadvantage was its bus services."

So where is the best place to live? To vote in our poll, you need to log onto the voting page by clicking here.

You can vote for one of the places nominated in our vox pop, of you can vote for a choice of your own.

Just click on other, and fill in the name of the place of your choice.