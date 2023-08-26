'The Shelter' café has opened through Sheffield City Council’s Better Parks initiative, and is already popular among visitors.

A new park café has opened this week in a refurbished public toilet and bus shelter in Whirlow Brook Park, and is already proving popular among walkers.

The café, called The Shelter, provides a brunch-style menu of locally sourced produce from 8.30am to 4.30pm, 7 days a week.

Chloe from The Shelter at Whirlow Limited, said: “The vision is to create a community space that will complement the park and provide a space for people of all ages and backgrounds to come along and enjoy a brew amongst the beautiful greenery.

The café has opened through Sheffield City Council’s Better Parks initiative.

Shelagh Woolliscroft, Chair of the Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, said: “We’re delighted that the café is open, and hope everyone will support this exciting new venture. It makes our job even more satisfying, seeing more people in the park.”

The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, works closely with Sheffield City Council Parks and Countryside Department. It has its own constitution and management, and about 25 regular volunteers.

Councillor Richard Williams, Chair of Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “In recent years the Friends Group and U3A, working with our Parks and Countryside Team have done a lot to enhance this magnificent park. Now that we have a café, we’re confident that it will attract even more visitors to enjoy the splendour of Whirlow Brook Park.

“We have so many green spaces and want as many people to use and benefit from them as possible by investing in them for generations to come.