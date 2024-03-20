Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recent years, Nether Edge has been famous for its protests.

When Sheffield Council was at the centre of its row over removing trees, the front line was in Nether Edge. It was the village's residents who battled Amey with protests on their leafy streets.

But now, it is in the headlines again, after being named in a national newspaper as one of the best places to live in Yorkshire and the North East of England.

Reporter David Kessen in Nether Edge village. Picture: David Kessen, National World

And, after a visit to the village, I can see why.

Arriving in Nether Edge via Psalter Lane, rather than the well known Abbeydale Road, I parked up and took a walk into the village. Unusually for March 2024, the sun was shining.

Walking along beautiful tree lined streets, I was soon passing an attractive private street, completed with a private village green.

It's the Meadowbank Avenue estate, where famous Sheffield authors AS Byatt and Margaret Drabble were both raised. A local history board in front of the green says residents are happy for people to walk along the street, but there is no parking for non residents, and visitors are not allowed on the grass, a green enclave complete with daffodils.

Nipping along the street, admiring the scene, I continued along a cobbled road and steps, and into what effectively seems to be the village centre.

Passing a Sainsbury's local and a garage, I arrived at a crossroads, with flowers on the pavements and local history noticeboard, telling the history of Nether Edge Road, back to Victorian times.

Popping into Turners bakery on the corner, owner Paul Turner explains his family has run the shop for the last 50 years.

He is not surprised that people like Nether Edge. He said: "I think it's a smart place, and I think it's got everything. It's a proper suburb with great shops. You can walk into town in 20 minutes, and it's got Chelsea Park just up the road.

"Most of the people are nice, and there are quite a few characters, and a lot of us know our customers personally."

Round the corner, is the Kollective cafe, selling drinks, cakes, meals and sandwiches. They are just calming down after the dinnertime rush. The cafe has been there around a year.

Anny Spencer, pictured outside Kollective cafe, is involved with the Lantern Theatre, in Nether Edge. Picture: David Kessen. National World

Assistant Anny Spencer lives locally, and is a member of the Lantern Theatre, on Kenwood Park Road. It is one of two theatres in Nether Edge, along with the Merlin Theatre, on Meadow Bank Road.

She explains that the theatre is used by the Dilys Guite Players, the only am dram group in Sheffield with their own theatre. They are named after the woman who set up the theatre, many years ago. Holding 84 people, it even stages plays written by the theatre group's own members.

"There are lovely cafes and shops," she said. "We even have a street market on Nether Edge Road from time to time."

The farmers market is held in the village four times a year, and has been a popular feature since 2008, according the the local history information board in the village. It attracts over 70 stalls selling food, plants, clothing and goods from independent producers. Donations from stall fees go to local charities.

Over the road is Cafe No 9, where people are enjoying the sun on the terrace. Inside, behind a counter laden with fresh cakes, with the smell of cinnamon in the air, baker Jenny Rudd says she's lived in Nether Edge since 1998.

Jasmine Murphy and Jenny Rudd, pictured at Cafe 9, with works of art by local painters on the wall in the background. Picture: David Kessen, National World

She said: "It's amazing here. To live and work here in Nether Edge is the dream!" She explains on many evenings, they stage gigs at the cafe, sometimes by quite big names, mentioning the folk singer, Martin Carthy. She points to pictures on the walls - they are painted by local artists, and are available for people to buy.

She adds there is even a swimming pool in the village - at the Kenwood Hotel. It is used by the hotel's club members and their guests. She feels the village really has everything.

Shopper and village resident Matt Bean also understands why people should admire the area. He has lived in many places, both in the UK, and also in Kenya, in Africa

He said: "I've lived here seven years, and I think it's a lovely area, I think it is one of the best areas. Sheffield is a great city of itself, with the trees and the greenery and the location of the Peaks and everything, but Nether Edge itself is a great mix of people, very friendly, and culturally mixed. and all very pleasant to each other. There are good shops, good pubs, everything you really need in one area like this."

Walking on, past the Byron House pub, I head out towards Chelsea Park. There is an attractive woodland footpath near Brincliffe Edge Road, so I take that. It's peaceful, with the sound of birdsong, although slightly spoiled by smoke blowing up the hill from allotments at the bottom.

Chelsea Park appears to be another peaceful haven. Locals are walking their dogs, or sitting on benches reading. There is also a playground, where youngsters run around between playing on the swings and the climbing frames.

So what did I learn? I can see why people would want to live in Nether Edge. It has cultural gems I never even knew about, as well as beautiful architecture, and shops and greenery.