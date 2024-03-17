Sheffield is a city of hundreds of pubs - and these are the best, according to a poll carried out by The Star.
We asked readers what they thought were the city's best pubs, and then put their suggestions into an online poll.
Hundreds voted - and now we can reveal the results.
The poll allowed our readers to vote for the venues that had been nominated - or for any other pub in the city, with many selecting venues that had not been included in those initial nominations. Each reader could vote only once on their email address.
Here we list 36 of those to have received at least one vote, and then in the gallery below we reveal the top 16 places. There are 16 pubs in the gallery of what is effectively the top 10, as some of them were tied for 10th place.
The 36 pubs receiving at least one vote, but falling short of the top 16 were:
Malin Bridge Inn, Bankers Draft, Shepley Spitfire, Punchbowl Hurlfield Road, Champs, The Forest, The Washington, Brown Bear, The Plough Bradfield, Red Deer, Bagshawe Arms, Two Thirds, Greyhound Ecclesfield, Cricketers Arms Bramall Lane, Fat Cat, Richmond Hotel, King and Miller Deepcar, Bath Hotel, Rising Sun Fulwood, Old Horns Bradfield, Ranmoor Inn, The Cock Oughtibridge, Church Temple of Fun, The Raven, The Beer Engine, The Cremone, Fagans, Broomhill Tavern, Porter Brook, The Dark Horse, Porter Cottage, Sheaf View, Nursery Tavern, The Museum, The Fox Beighton, The Shakey Hillsborough.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 16, and see if you agree with the selections.
