A moving film, celebrating the life of an inspirational teenager from Rotherham who passed away last year, has been announced as a national film award finalist.

Lulu Blundell died of cancer at the age of 19, on New Year’s Day 2023, after a four-year battle with the illness.

Teenage Cancer Trust, who supported Lulu closely, created the film "Lulu: Forever 19", which is up for ‘People’s Choice’ at the 2024 Smiley Charity Film Awards, decided entirely by the public’s votes.

Lulu and her dog Coco.

The film sees Lulu's thoughts, read by her mum, about how it is possible to find happiness in any situation, and how people should stop worrying, because ‘life is too short’.

Carolyn, Lulu’s mum, said: "There is nothing that ever eases the pain when you lose your child, and their life is cut so dreadfully short, but some comfort comes from seeing even a little good come from it.

"This film so beautifully captures our daughter, and all that is important for everyone to remember.

Lulu and her mum Carolyn at a festival.

"Perhaps most importantly, it raises the profile of a wonderful charity, supporting young people when they are faced with almost impossible challenges."

The film includes the emotional moment Lulu crossed the line at her Run with Lulu event last September, a charity 5k she organised with her family and rugby club to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

She ran on her prosthetic leg, with a broken shoulder blade as the tumour had become so large, and raised over £21k to support other young people with cancer.

Lulu crossing line at Run with Lulu event last September, with her boyfriend Paddy.

Tragically, weeks after Run with Lulu, a scan showed that the cancer had spread more quickly than expected and that she had months, not years as previously hoped, to live.

She died at home on New Year’s Day 2023.

In total, Lulu and her family have raised over £130k for Teenage Cancer Trust’s vital work providing specialist nursing and emotional support to other young people with cancer.

Lulu and her mum in hospital.

Intensive support from Teenage Cancer Trust and NHS colleagues, at Weston Park Hospital and Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, meant that she was able to go to Glastonbury Music Festival and on a girl’s holiday in her last months, despite being very unwell.

Some of those moments of joy are shown in Lulu: Forever 19, which is in with a chance of taking home the top prize in its category or of being crowned overall winner at the ceremony in London on March 20.

You can watch the film and cast your vote here.