Another set of would-be business tycoons are set to woo Lord Sugar, as The Apprentice returns to Britain’s TV screens.

And this year, we will see another candidate making the journey from Sheffield to London to take part in the show.

Asif Munaf, from Sheffield, is just the latest person from South Yorkshire to try to make their mark on reality television, and will appear in the new series of The Apprentice from February 1.

We have taken a look at some of the reality television stars from the area who have taken their shows by storm over the years.

Some of them you’ll instantly remember – but how many of them do you recall?

We have put together 11 pictures of people from our area who have lit up the world of entertainment through reality television, including those from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Some of them, like Louis Tomlinson, have gone onto success. Have a look through our picture gallery and see if you can find your favourite from shows like Big Brother, Britain’s Got Talent, The Apprentice, Pop Idol, and even Castaway 2000.

The Apprentice is again fronted by business tycoon Lord Sugar alongside his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

The series returns with 18 candidates and brand-new tasks, where we’ll see the hopeful business candidates battle it out for the opportunity of a lifetime for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.

Watch The Apprentice on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Thursday 1 February at 9pm

Reality TV stars We have looked back to find 13 of South Yorkshire's most remembered reality television stars, going all the way back to 2000

Asif Munaf is the Sheffielder who is appearing in the new series of the Apprentice, in 2024. Time will tell if he is hired or fired!

Louis Tomlinson, from Doncaster, came third in The X Factor in 2010 as a member of One Direction, on his way to becoming one of South Yorkshire's best known celebrities.