It’s been a busy year for news but the political upheaval, cost-of-living crisis and Ukraine war barely feature among The Star’s most-read stories of 2022.

By far the most-read article of the year was the news that Hollywood star Johnny Depp had made a surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall in May, while awaiting the verdict of the libel trial involving his ex-partner Amber Heard. Depp joined Jeff Beck on stage, where they played together, and the actor sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

The story with the second most clicks was a round-up of Sheffield’s biggest lottery winners over the years, published after one lucky UK ticket-holder claimed a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot in May. The city’s best-known lottery winners remain the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6m in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Third in the charts was a tale from Doncaster, where a groom came under fire after turning up to his wedding wearing a T-shirt and jeans, while his 16-year-old bride donned a traditional gown. The photo of the happy couple sparked plenty of debate among readers.

Stories about Johnny Depp at Sheffield City Hall, a young couple's wedding outfits and a 37-ton headstone for William Collins were among The Star's most-read articles of 2022

In fourth place was a story about strikes by Ryanair staff, which threatened to disrupt people’s summer holiday plans. Despite all the strikes taking place this year, with workers struggling to pay their bills amid the cost-of-living crisis, this was the only article about industrial action to make even the 20 most-read stories on The Star.

Fifth in the list was a story about a home with a difference, which was one of the most-viewed properties on Rightmove in January. The house in Barnsley included tiled kennels and was on sale for £550,000, with Rightmove gushing about how the property was ‘oozing elegance and class’.

In sixth place was a story proving just how much Sheffielders love their fish and chips. A round-up of the city’s best-rated chippies, according to customer reviews, racked up well over 100,000 views.

Seventh in the charts was a national story about Rishi Sunak running off stage and being rushed out of the room by aides at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt in November. Downing Street never gave an official statement explaining the Prime Minister's dramatic exit but it is believed he left early to prepare for a keynote climate change speech he would make later that afternoon.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp stunned the audience at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, May 29, when he made a surprise appearance on stage at a show by guitar hero Jeff Beck

The eighth most-read story was about new photos showing inside the former Sheffield City Sauna site which featured on the Channel Four show A Very Yorkshire Brothel. The images shared by an urban explorer showed abandoned furniture, old mattresses, a bath tub and the venue’s old phone.

And in ninth place was a story about the 37-ton headstone unveiled in March at Shiregreen Cemetery by the family of bare-knuckle boxer William Collins. The memorial to the dad-of-nine, who died aged 49 during a family holiday in Spain, was made using solid Carrara marble from Italy and featured two life-sized statues of Mr Collins, lights and a working jukebox.

A round-up of Sheffield's biggest lottery winners, including Ray and Barbara Wragg, pictured, was one of The Star's most-read articles of 2022. Photo: PA

A story about this bride and groom's very different choice of wedding outfits was one of The Star's most-read articles of 2022. Photo: @TikTok @Violetprice16x

An article about new photos showing inside the old City Sauna buiding, on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, was one of The Star's most-read stories of 2022

