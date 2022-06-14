The airline’s Spanish cabin crew union has announced its members will be taking strike action, which could affect transport hubs across the continent.

When are the Ryanair strikes?

In a press conference in Madrid yesterday, the unions representing Ryanair cabin crew announced they would be taking six days of strike action over the next few weeks.

Strikes will take place on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 as well as on July 1 and 2.

Why are Ryanair cabin crews striking?

The USO and SITCPLA unions, who represent Spanish Ryanair crew, are striking over working conditions and pay.

The decision to strike came after Ryanair walked away from talks with the unions over what the airline described as “unrealistic demands and refusal to meaningfully engage”.

As a result of the failed negotiations, cabin crew will now strike.

Will my holiday be affected?

Anyone planning to fly with Ryanair on the planned strike days could face disruption or even cancelled flights.

Ryanair has been downplaying the impact the strikes could have, saying it has reached an agreement with the CCOO, Spain’s largest cabin crew union.

Around 1,400 of the airline’s crew are represented by the two unions calling for strikes.

The strikes could put additional strain on understaffed airports as the aviation industry expects high demand this summer as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair operates out of lots of regional airports including Manchester, Doncaster Sheffield and Leeds Bradford airports.

Are there any other dates for strikes?

Officially there are no more strike dates outside of the six outlined yesterday, however, both the USO and SITCPLA unions have said they are engaging with unions across Europe to organise a continent-wide strike if their demands are not met.

They’re said to be coordinating with Ryanair unions in France, Portugal, Belgium and Italy in preparation for the scenario where Ryanair refuse to return to the negotiating table.

How will I know if my flight is cancelled?

According to Ryanair’s website, it will contact you as soon as possible if your flight is cancelled.