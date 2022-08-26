News you can trust since 1887
The 10 best fish and chip shops in Sheffield according to Tripadvisor including FryMaster, New Cod On The Block and Ranmoor Friery

Sometimes there’s just nothing like a chippy tea.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:45 am

And thankfully Sheffield is very well served with many fantastic fish and chip shops.

Tripadvisor has helped to whittle down the competition by ranking the best places in the city that serve this classic British feast.

Here, according to the website’s reviewers, are the top 10.

2. FryMaster, Attercliffe

FryMaster takes the top ranking on Tripadvisor with a score of five out of five - its ratings are overwhelmingly 'excellent'. "We’ve been going for years with family and friends and have never been disappointed in any aspect," one reviewer says approvingly.

Photo: Google

3. New Cod On The Block

With its supremely punning name, New Cod On The Block has a score of 4.5 on Tripadvisor. "Food perfection, service always with a smile," says one reviewer. "I pass so many fish and chip shops to come here - never been let down."

Photo: Google

4. Ranmoor Friery

"Amazing vegan selection box and chips for me, and fish and chips for husband and boys," one reviewer says, describing her positive experience with Ranmoor Friery. "Ordered ahead, hot and waiting for us when we arrived. Best chippy tea I’ve had in a long time."

Photo: Google

