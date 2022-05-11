The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

The winner is set to receive the biggest ever UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10.

Picture supplied by the National Lottery - Deana Sampson, Ray Wragg and Trish Emson

Camelot's senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "This is absolutely incredible news. Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we're ecstatic that we've now received a claim."

The winner joins – or rather exceeds – the ranks of 6,300 new millionaires created by the National Lottery.

Historically, Sheffield has been one of the luckiest cities in Britain for bagging the jackpot, with at least 70 new millionaires stepping forward since 1994.

The best-known winners are the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning the 7,649,520 jackpot from Saturday's National Lottery at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football ground, Sheffield, Tuesday, 25th January, 2000. Watch for PA story. PA photo: Rui Vieira.

Sadly, Barbara passed away in 2018 aged 77 – ever since, husband Ray has been fulfilling his wife’s wishes for him to live life to the fullest with their winnings.

Mr Wragg recounted what it was like to break the news to his boss the day after his win in 2000, saying: “When I told him I'd had a win, he said: 'That reminds me, I need to check my ticket.' I said 'don't bother Dave - I won the lot'.”

The couple went on a cruise after the win, which Mr Wragg said they “loved”.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson swapped her city council home for a luxury conversion in Baslow after scooping £5.4m. She had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when she matched her numbers in 1996. Her first purchase was a new pair of trainers.

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning Saturday's £7,649,520 National Lottery jackpot with their team's chairman Derek Dooley and ex mid-fielder Tony Currie (far left) at Sheffield's Bramall Lane football ground, Tuesday 25 January 2000. PA photo: Rui Vieira.

In March 2018, a syndicate of 19 Sheffield couriers scooped themselves a £228,000 prize on the Euromillions jackpot, with each pocketing £12,000 a piece.

Syndicate leader Craig Davison said at the time the win was “a dream”, and thought he was “seeing things” when his numbers came up.