Summer of filming planned for Sheffield-based action movie, Bullet, at locations across city - watch trailer
Sheffield screenwriter Shaba Karim expects several locations to be used, as work steps up on his project, for a film which will be called Bullet.
And he has released a new trailer, which can be seen here, ahead of the next phase of work on the project.
When he first announced the film last year, Shaba expected former Australian pop star Peter Andre to be involved. That is no longer the case, but producers are in advanced talks with two other ‘household names’ who he expects to be involved.
A number of Sheffield based actors and actresses are already involved with Bullet.
Also involved are Shafina Shah, a big name in Bollywood, and star of a film called Animal; Parvinder Shergill, who has appeared in shows on Netflix, and actor and stunt man Adam Kiani, who has worked with Guy Ritchie in the past.
Sheffield actors Julia Goodinson and Jonathan Whittington are also involved, he added.
Shaba has now changed production companies because he wants to make sure Bullet is produced in Sheffield, and hopes to have it ready to be screened by the end of this calendar year. He is hoping to get it on one of the major streaming channels.
Bullet is written by Shaba Karim, a former pupil at Park House comprehensive in Tinsley, who still lives in the city. He also plays one of the characters in the film.
He said: “There is lots more filming to be done in Sheffield. The locations will include the Muscle Madness gym on Effingham Road, the Pride martial arts gym, the Upwell Street auto centre, and the NCP car park on Blonk Street.
“The script now has seven best action screenplay awards. But I want to make it in Sheffield, not London.
“I’m planning more filming over the summer, and I want to get plenty of Sheffield landmarks in. I’ve been in touch with Sheffield Council.
“I’d like to have locations like the cathedral, Supertram, the bus depot. And we are looking at having helicopters as part of the action.”
He said arranging funding for the film was ongoing, and there was a lot of support for the project.
Mr Karim, who won an award for a previous film called Confession, held auditions in the city too, with thousands turning up to try out for a part at Mosborough Hall Hotel.
He said: “I want to put Sheffield on the map.”
He has described the film as the story of a retired mercenary, affected by PTSD, who is forced to come out of retirement, and create a new team, for one last mission.
Anyone who wants to get invovled can contact Shaba on instagram through @shaba.k9
