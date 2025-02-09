Another film is being put together at locations across Sheffield - and this time it’s a vampire movie.

Producer Jordan-Kane Lewis has filmed at locations across the city including Graves Park, and is now nearing completion of a project that has been done on a shoestring, but which he hopes will be seen at film festivals and available on Amazon.

Jordan-Kane, from Dronfield, first started his plans for the film, called All You Do Is Bleed, as a masters student at Sheffield Hallam University. And after some two years work, he is close to completing it.

You can watch some of the filming, and clips from the film on the video here.

The plot is described as somewhere between Skins and a vampire film, and it stars a 21-year-old Sheffield actress in the lead role of teenager Zoe.

Isobel Skinner, from Norton Lees says she got the role after her mum heard about the film from Jordan-Kane, in a supermarket where she works.

A scene from the film with the Sheffield in the background, filmed near Parkhill. Photo: Jordan-Kane Lewis | Jordan-Kane Lewis

Since then, she has been filming with the crew at locations including Graves Park, a flat on Cemetery Road, Park Hill Flats, and underneath the bypass in Dronfield.

She said: “This is my first film. My acting previously has been on stage for university and college productions.

“I absolutely loved it. It was as bloody as I expected for a vampire film!”

Her on screen dad is played by 63-year-old Ian Hodson, from Dronfield. His previous film experience before he met Jordan-Kane was making video for the punk band he is a member of, Resistance 77.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it, and I’ve still got a days filming to do. I’ve filmed in all sorts of locations, for this. One of the most interesting was being filming by a camera fixed to a car as I told my screen daughter off in a scene.”

A scene in Graves Park. Photo: Jordan-Kane Lewis | Jordan-Kane Lewis

Jordan-Kane has already made two films in the city, again on a budget, which are available on Amazon and Apple, and, in America on an American streaming platform called Tubi. They are called A Touch Vengeance and Nothing Goes.

A Touch of Vengeance won best low-budget film at the Romford Film Festival.

He said scenes he had shot near Park Hill flats were full of Sheffield landmarks, although they did not film in the flats themselves.

However he said they did film at a flat in a block on Cemetery Road in the city, which he said Sheffield Council let them use for a week.

A scene from the film. Photo: Jordan-Kane Lewis | Jordan-Kane Lewis

He said: “It has taken two or three years to get to this stage, and we plan to have a screening around the Halloween season.

“We’ve filmed all around Sheffield, and a lot of the outdoors scenes were done in Dronfield, as well as at the Civic Centre there.

“This is the biggest film I’ve made, in that it’s got eight main characters, and a total of 15 speaking roles.”

He said he had used make up expert Georgia Maxwell, who does work for the BBC and Channel Four, to create the vampire scenes. It involved her creating prosthetics for the cast.

He said most of the filming involving stage blood was done indoors. But he said some people may have seen members of the cast driving home still wearing the gory make up.

“Some of them wanted to give their friends a shock when the got home,” he said.

He added: “A lot of my peers have headed to London or Manchester, where there a lot of established companies. Sheffield also has film companies, like Warp, and we wanted to stay here and create our own operator.”

He plans to Premiere the film at the Showroom Cinema in Sheffield in October.