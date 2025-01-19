The pictures, provided by the producers of the film He Kills At Night, show filming at both Long Lane, in Stocksbridge and in a studio in Sheffield, as well as scenes from the film.
Work has been carried out on the film in the city over the last few days, with a cast of seven, including its star, Levi Heaton, who is the sister of the Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.
The film is due to be shown in December on Prime, and it is also expected to feature at film festivals.
It is the latest production to be shot in the city, and the latest high profile thriller.
