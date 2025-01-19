Stocksbridge film: 11 exciting pictures show filming and scenes from He Kills At Night, filmed in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 06:02 BST

These are the first pictures showing an exciting new thriller being filmed in Sheffield in Stocksbridge

The pictures, provided by the producers of the film He Kills At Night, show filming at both Long Lane, in Stocksbridge and in a studio in Sheffield, as well as scenes from the film.

Work has been carried out on the film in the city over the last few days, with a cast of seven, including its star, Levi Heaton, who is the sister of the Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.

The film is due to be shown in December on Prime, and it is also expected to feature at film festivals.

It is the latest production to be shot in the city, and the latest high profile thriller.

Filming in the snow at Long Lane, near Stocksbridge

1. In the snow

Filming in the snow at Long Lane, near Stocksbridge | James Pickering Photo: James Pickering

Crews at work in Kelham Studio, Sheffield

2. Studio

Crews at work in Kelham Studio, Sheffield | James Pickering Photo: James Pickering

Star Levi Heaton after a session in make-up

3. Make-up

Star Levi Heaton after a session in make-up | James Pickering Photo: James Pickering

Levi Heaton on screen

4. Action

Levi Heaton on screen | James Pickering Photo: James Pickering

