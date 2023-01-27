News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield news: Reported shooting in Nether Edge, incident in Firth Park and armed police in Stannington

Hello, and welcome to The Star’s live news blog.

By Lee Peace
35 minutes ago

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, January 27).

Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which so far includes a story about a reported shooting in Nether Edge.

Got a news tip for us? Email [email protected]

The scene in Nether Edge.

Key Events

  • Reported shooting in Nether Edge
  • Armed police in Stannington
  • Incident in Firth Park
11.20am - Police confirm no injruies

From South Yorkshire Police: “Shots were fired at a vehicle on Machon Bank in Sheffield. No one was injured and a vehicle was damaged. Enquiries are on-going.”

11.10am - Pictures from the scene

10am - Video from the scene

9.40am - Further updates

READ MORE: Machon Bank Road: Shooter opens fire on vehicle in Sheffield suburb eight times prompting police response

9.30am - First reports from the scene

READ MORE: Shooting in Sheffield suburb as eight bullet holes put through car windscreen

