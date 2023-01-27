This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, January 27).
Sheffield news: Reported shooting in Nether Edge, incident in Firth Park and armed police in Stannington
Key Events
- Reported shooting in Nether Edge
- Armed police in Stannington
- Incident in Firth Park
From South Yorkshire Police: “Shots were fired at a vehicle on Machon Bank in Sheffield. No one was injured and a vehicle was damaged. Enquiries are on-going.”
