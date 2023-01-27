The BBC’s Oli Constable tweeted from the scene near 11pm last night and shared a picture showing eight bullet holes in the windscreen of a car parked on Machon Bank Road in Nether Edge. There was a large police presence at the scene but no word on injuries has been officially released. We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more information.
Shooting in Sheffield suburb as eight bullet holes put through car windscreen
