Shooting in Sheffield suburb as eight bullet holes put through car windscreen

There has been a shooting in Sheffield overnight with eight bullets put through the windscreen of a black estate car in Nether Edge, BBC News is reporting.

By Harry Harrison
28 minutes ago

The BBC’s Oli Constable tweeted from the scene near 11pm last night and shared a picture showing eight bullet holes in the windscreen of a car parked on Machon Bank Road in Nether Edge. There was a large police presence at the scene but no word on injuries has been officially released. We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more information.

A member of The Star’s reporting team is currently heading to the scene and will bring any updates available.

