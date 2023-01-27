Firth Park Road, Firth Park is currently closed, affecting the 18, 75 and 76 bus services.
A spokesperson for the bus operator, First South Yorkshire, said the ‘road remains closed by police’.
This comes as residents living in the area report that a shooting took place there last night, however this has not yet been confirmed.
Last night (Thursday, January 26), eight shots were fired at a vehicle parked on Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge, and a police cordon remains in place this morning (Friday, January 27).
The Star has also received reports of a serious police incident on Deer Park Road, Stannington.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information, and to confirm whether any of the incidents are thought to be connected.
Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact the force on 101, or 999 in an emergency.