A road on a Sheffield estate is closed this morning with buses being diverted, amid reports of a second city shooting overnight.

Firth Park Road, Firth Park is currently closed, affecting the 18, 75 and 76 bus services.

A spokesperson for the bus operator, First South Yorkshire, said the ‘road remains closed by police’.

This comes as residents living in the area report that a shooting took place there last night, however this has not yet been confirmed.

Last night (Thursday, January 26), eight shots were fired at a vehicle parked on Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge, and a police cordon remains in place this morning (Friday, January 27).

The Star has also received reports of a serious police incident on Deer Park Road, Stannington.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information, and to confirm whether any of the incidents are thought to be connected.