Residents of Machon Road have said they are unsurprised by the shooting on the street on January 26, when eight bullets were fired into the windscreen of an estate car.

Most residents The Star spoke to on Machon Road seemed unaware the police cordon blocking the street was even in place. One woman, who did not provide her name, was shocked when The Star told her there had been a shooting less than 100 metres up the road.

Another woman, who did hear the gunfire but wished to remain anonymous, said: “It was like a Tommy gun going off. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.” She said she had originally thought it was just children “messing about” outside, before asking her daughter if she thought they were gun shots.

The South Yorkshire Police cordon was installed at the scene last night after eight shots were fired through the windscreen of a black estate car parked at the side of the road. The cordon was still in place when The Star left the scene this morning (January 27) and it is not known when the road will reopen.

A resident of Nether Edge has shared the noise of a shooting on Machon Bank last night was "like a Tommy gun".

Police have confirmed there were no injuries during the incident and only vehicle damage was sustained as a result. Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

This morning’s events come alongside two other reported shootings in Sheffield last night. The Star has received reports of incidents in Stannington and Firth Park, as well as the shooting in Nether Edge. South Yorkshire Police have not said whether any of the three incidents are linked.

