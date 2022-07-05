It is one of a number of developments planned for the city centre, along with a new food hall and giant block of flats.
Builders Henry Boot recently held a ‘topping out’ ceremony for the flats known as Kangaroo Works on Trafalgar Street, with work due to be finished next year.
Today, The Star also has an interview with a gay man who was once told he could not foster girls, but who has since gone on to offer a home to dozens of children.
He is to receive a national award this week.
Concerns have also been expressed about safety on the M1 near Meadowhall due to long-running roadworks.
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 07:55
7:52am - Sheffield set for giant block of 365 flats, new food hall and park with water play area
A city centre park set to feature a climbing boulder, a water play area and a kiosk for coffee, ice cream and other snacks is planned for Sheffield, along with a food hall and new giant block of flats.
7:44am - Motorways boss responds to ‘risk to life’ warning over gas works disruption near Meadowhall
Long-running gas works affecting the M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield are posing a ‘significant risk to life’, one motorist has claimed.
7:41am - Gay man from South Yorkshire once told he 'could not foster girls' wins national award for helping children
A gay man once told he could not foster girls has now won a national award for offering homes to dozens of chilldren