Saira Ali, aged 47, was found seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday June 5, on Cromford Street, Highfield, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Vahid Kabiri, 43, was then charged with the murder of Saira as a post-mortem report found that she had died as a result of suffering from stab wounds.

During his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on June 6, Vahid was accused of killing Saira between Sunday, June 5 and Monday, June 6.

On June 8 at Sheffield Crown Court, it was stated that Vahid and Saira were husband and wife.

In an announcement made by Sheffield's central mosque, Madina Masjid, on July 4, mourners were invited to attend Saira's burial at City Road Cemetery.