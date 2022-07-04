Kangaroo Works on Trafalgar Street is due to be finished next year. The firm invited funders, architects and council staff to the site.

The 14-storey building will have 365 flats and is part of the city council’s £460m Heart of the City project. They will be for rent.

Topping out on Kangaroo Works

Henry Boot is also working on the Cambridge Street Collective food hall which is a revamp of the former Henry’s wine bar with a glass roof to the rear. It will be run by Matt and Nina Bigland of The Milestone Group.

It will be twice the size of the Cutlery Works, the couple’s first food hall in Neepsend.

The firm is also cracking on with Elshaw House, a conventional office block to the rear of Cambridge Street, between Carver Street and Rockingham Street, the site of the former Fire Service headquarters.

Sandwiched between Elshaw House and Kangaroo Works is a tiny new open space called Pounds Park. It is set to feature a climbing boulder, a water play area and a kiosk for coffee, ice cream and other snacks.

It is set to open in December.

In March, Tony Shaw, managing director at Henry Boot, said: “We are delighted to be appointed on Pound’s Park and add it to our growing portfolio within the city. Working on a game-changing green space in The Outdoor City feels particularly special to us.

“The concept of city centres, and how we use them today, continues to change rapidly.”