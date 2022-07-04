Part of the A631 on the lower deck of the Tinsley Viaduct has been closed since Monday, June 27, for gas works which Cadent estimates will take 11 weeks to complete.

Although the M1 running overhead remains open as normal, one driver has told how the closure below means long queues have been forming to leave the motorway’s northbound carriageway at junction 34, for Meadowhall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tinsley Viaduct near Meadowhall, Sheffield, where gas works are causing disruption on the A631 and the M1 motorway running above

Noel Wade has written to National Highways, which manages the motorway, to warn of what he described as a ‘significant risk to life’ caused by some drivers attempting to cut into the queue, forcing those behind to take ‘last-minute evasive action’.

“There is a significant risk to life relating to the way traffic is being managed on the M1, at junction 34, for Meadowhall,” he said.

Drivers having to take ‘last-minute evasive action on M1 near Meadowhall

He continued: “On Friday, July 1, at around 4.30pm, the exit lane on the M1 northbound to Meadowhall became a very slow-moving line of tightly packed vehicles.

“Drivers trying to avoid the delay attempted to cut in towards the front of the queue but, unable to gain entry into the near-stationary line of traffic, their vehicles stood in the M1 northbound lane while the overhead gantry for this lane displayed a national speed limit sign.

“Drivers moving at close to the national speed limit were having to take last-minute evasive action to avoid one of the vehicles attempting to cut into the queue and prevent a collision."

Addressing National Highways, he added: “You may wish to review the CCTV for this location and take urgent action to prevent a serious life-taking incident.

“The way that you along with other key stakeholders are dealing with the congestion at this junction is less than satisfactory, you do need to address the matter before there is a serious incident.”

National Highways has responded to his concerns, saying it is working with Cadent to review the existing layout and the electronic signs are advising drivers to exercise caution due to queuing traffic.

National Highways project manager Sujad Hussain said: “We have worked in partnership with Cadent, whose scheme this is, to plan traffic management and keep disruption to a minimum while they ensure communities in Sheffield can continue to have a safe and reliable gas supply.

Why is the closure in place on the A631 at Tinsley Viaduct and how long is the disruption expected to last?

“However, we recognise there are some concerns from road users so are liaising with Cadent to review the current layout and have reviewed the electronic signage on the motorway, which has been advising road users to exercise caution due to queuing traffic. We will continue to monitor this and amend it as necessary.

“In the meantime we continue to advise drivers to plan their journeys, check traffic conditions before setting off, allow extra time and pay attention to signage.”

When the work was first announced, drivers were asked to consider taking alternative routes and to plan their journeys ahead of time.