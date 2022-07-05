It started as a tongue-in-cheek TikTok movement and now large gatherings of formally dressed young people are attending cinemas to see the latest installment of the Despicable Me children’s franchise.

With lashings of irony, the groups call themselves The Gentleminions, fanatically saying they ‘waited five years’ for the new film and posting videos of themselves copying the main character, supervillain Felonius Gru, and his signature steepled fingers hand gesture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other aspects of the trend include eating bananas at viewings – the Minions’ favourite snack – and posing for extensive fashion shoots and squad photos outside the cinema.

The trend took off right after the release of the new film on July 1.

The TikTok videos have racked up millions of views and Gentleminions have turned up at cinemas across the country, reportedly including Sheffield’s Odeon and Cineworld branches.

However, the viral trend has been criticised for rowdy behaviour during some screenings of the film and spoiling it for younger viewers and their parents trying to enjoy Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Teenagers dressed in suits have been banned from some UK cinemas because they keep turning up in large groups and disrupting the film as part of a TikTok trend.

Videos on TikTok show the Gentleminions whooping and clapping loudly at every beat and joke throughout the film.

Cinemas have also taken a financial hit for the in-joke, with new outlets reporting that many have lost out due to refunding tickets for families who.

One manager of a Vue Cinema in Worcester told The Independent they were forced to issue £1,300 worth of refunds in just a single day due to complaints from customers about the so-called “gentleminions”.

Now, some UK cinemas have now banned groups of teenagers in suits from screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Odeon and Cineworld have been contacted for a comment on if this includes Sheffield cinemas, and if they had any rowdy behaviour over the film.

A spokesperson for Odeon cinemas said: “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.”