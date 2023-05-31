Owls fans at Wembley Pic Steve Ellis

Many residents have asked what time the city centre road closures will be in place for the Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion parade this afternoon after the info was left off a city council statement.

The Star understands road closures will be in place from 4.30pm, but traffic in the city centre will be considerably busier before this and disruptions will be likely as the council moves to close the roads one by one.

It is not yet known what time the closures will end, but will likely extend well into the evening, so plan accordingly.

The road closures are as follow:

Devonshire Green

Fitzwilliam Street

Charter Row

Cumberland Street

Eyre Street

Arundel Gate

Norfolk Street

Surrey Street