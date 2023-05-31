Join us for live news in what is looking to be an eventful day for Sheffield.
The city centre is gearing up for the Sheffield Wednesday promotion parade starting at 5pm
A dead body found in a house in Hillsborough has prompted a murder investigation.
Meanwhile, a huge wildfire broke out at Lady Cannings woodland plantation last night, with SYFR due to release a statement.
Sheffield news: Live as city gears up for Sheffield Wednesday parade while body prompts murder investigation
Good morning Sheffield
Good morning Sheffield and welcome to today’s live blog.
It’s set to be an eventful day for the Steel City. Ahead of the massive Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion parade this afternoon at 5pm, a body was found in a house in Hillsborough on Tuesday prompting a murder investigation. Then, last night, a huge wildfire broke out at Lady Cannings wooldland plantation, with SYFR due to release a statement.
We’ll be bringing you live updates on all these stories and more as they happen.
Closure times for Sheffield Wednesday parade
Many residents have asked what time the city centre road closures will be in place for the Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion parade this afternoon after the info was left off a city council statement.
The Star understands road closures will be in place from 4.30pm, but traffic in the city centre will be considerably busier before this and disruptions will be likely as the council moves to close the roads one by one.
It is not yet known what time the closures will end, but will likely extend well into the evening, so plan accordingly.
The road closures are as follow:
- Devonshire Green
- Fitzwilliam Street
- Charter Row
- Cumberland Street
- Eyre Street
- Arundel Gate
- Norfolk Street
- Surrey Street
For more information, see our coverage here.
Lady Cannings woodland plantation reservoir
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are due to release a statement on the cause of the wildlife that broke out at Lady Cannings woodland plantation last night, which was seen for miles around in Sheffield.
One resident compared the hillside blaze at around 10pm - 11pm to “a setting sun”.
Read more here:
South Yorkshire Fire Service urged people to avoid the area so they could tackle the blaze
A huge wildfire tore through woods and lit up the sky across Sheffield this evening.
Murder investigation launched after body found in Hillsborough
A body found in a house in Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough at around midday yesterday has prompted a murder investigation.
We are approaching 24 hours after officers first arrived but police are yet to release further information about the deceased or if anyone has been arrested.
The Star was on scene this morning, where neighbours said the house on Crofton Avenue had been recently sold and they were not aware anyone was living there at all.
Updates to follow, see our coverage below:
Murder investigation launched after discovery of body at house in Sheffield
Officers searching a property on Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, at about midday today (Tuesday May 30), discovered a body.
Fan gallery of Wednesday’s fans celebrating promotion
To help get you in the mood to celebrate at the Wednesday’s parade this afternoon, here’s our gallery of 52 photos from Owls fans losing their minds at Monday’s stunning performance.
The incredible scenes at Wembley say Josh Windass spare the crowd from the pain of a penalty shootout by scoring a beautiful header with just six seconds to go in extra time and rocketing the team into the Championship.
The festivities in the city centre kick off at 5.30pm today on Devonshire Green.
52 more Sheffield Wednesday fans and unseen player celebration pictures after Wembley triumph
There may be a few sore heads today after a night of celebrations for Sheffield Wednesday fans and players.
Sheffield Wednesday fans help set new attendance record for play-off matches
Sheffield Wednesday fans did their part to set a new attendance record for English Football League play-offs this season, with nearly half a million people taking a seat across 15 matches.
Sheffield Wednesday fans help set new attendance record after huge Wembley effort
Almost half a million people attended the EFL play-offs this season, with Sheffield Wednesday’s fans playing a big role in a record attendance.