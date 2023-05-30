A huge wildfire tore through woods and lit up the sky across Sheffield this evening.

The blaze took hold in Lady Cannings Plantation near the hamlet of Ringinglow and was visible as the sun was setting. A South Yorkshire Fire spokesperson said they had received a 'large number' of calls and urged people to avoid the area to allow them to do their job.

On Twitter, Kelly-Marie posted a photo and said she could see it from Southey Green. She added: “Dread to think how much is destroyed up there.”

Girl About Shef said: “Lady Cannings is on fire. The view from our home in Fulwood - it looks like the setting of the sun.”

