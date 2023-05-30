News you can trust since 1887
Lady Cannings blaze: Fire fighters tackle huge wildfire in woodland plantation seen across Sheffield

A huge wildfire tore through woods and lit up the sky across Sheffield this evening.
By David Walsh
Published 30th May 2023, 23:14 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 23:22 BST

The blaze took hold in Lady Cannings Plantation near the hamlet of Ringinglow and was visible as the sun was setting. A South Yorkshire Fire spokesperson said they had received a 'large number' of calls and urged people to avoid the area to allow them to do their job.

On Twitter, Kelly-Marie posted a photo and said she could see it from Southey Green. She added: “Dread to think how much is destroyed up there.”

Girl About Shef said: “Lady Cannings is on fire. The view from our home in Fulwood - it looks like the setting of the sun.”

On Twitter, Kelly-Marie posted a photo and said she could see it from Southey Green. Pic: Kelly-Marie
    The plantation is a commercially-managed, coniferous woodland on the edge of the Peak Park. It has a network of paths and two bike tracks and is a popular venue with outdoor enthusiasts. It has a large parking area along its bottom edge.