The blaze took hold in Lady Cannings Plantation near the hamlet of Ringinglow and was visible as the sun was setting. A South Yorkshire Fire spokesperson said they had received a 'large number' of calls and urged people to avoid the area to allow them to do their job.
On Twitter, Kelly-Marie posted a photo and said she could see it from Southey Green. She added: “Dread to think how much is destroyed up there.”
Girl About Shef said: “Lady Cannings is on fire. The view from our home in Fulwood - it looks like the setting of the sun.”
The plantation is a commercially-managed, coniferous woodland on the edge of the Peak Park. It has a network of paths and two bike tracks and is a popular venue with outdoor enthusiasts. It has a large parking area along its bottom edge.