Sheffield Wednesday’s fans will paint the town blue today for the massive Championship promotion parade – here’s everything you need to know.

Today (May 31), the players are coming home and they want their fans out to celebrate with them. A huge celebration parade featuring an open topped bus with the whole squad will hit the city centre this afternoon.

It comes just weeks after Sheffield United had their own party in the streets in what has proven to be an unbelievable year of football for the Steel City.

Sheffield Wednesday's were rocketed to the Championship when Josh Windass scored a stunning header with just six seconds to go in extra time, saving The Owls from the pain of a penalty shootout. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Here’s how you can get involved in the promotion party.

When and where is Sheffield Wednesday's parade to celebrate promotion to Championship?

The Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship parade 2023 will kick off at 5.30pm in the city centre starting at Devonshire Green.

The length of Division Street will be made into a fan zone and an open topped bus with all the team on board for supporters to follow will leave from the park at 5.30pm and arrive outside the Town Hall at around 6pm – 6.15pm.

There will be a presentation outside the Town Hall before the squad heads inside for a civic presentation, which the public will not have access to.

Organisers are reminding fans to listen to all instructions from stewards and not to follow the bus too closely, as this is not only extremely dangerous but at the least will delay proceedings for the whole evening’s festivities.

What roads will close for the Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship parade 2023?

Several Sheffield streets will be shut for the celebration and there is likely to be traffic delays throughout the city centre.

Sheffield City Council has not confirmed what times and for how long each road will be closed, so be mindful and check your journey throughout the afternoon and evening if you plan on driving.

The road closures are as follow: