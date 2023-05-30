News you can trust since 1887
Hillsborough murder probe: Investigation launched after body found at house in Sheffield

Officers searching a property on Crofton Avenue, Hillsborough, at about midday today (Tuesday May 30), discovered a body.
By David Walsh
Published 30th May 2023, 22:40 BST

Enquiries are under way to establish the identity of the deceased.

Det Chf Insp Andrew Knowles said: “We are aware of the shock this will cause to the local community. I want to reassure you that extensive enquiries will be carried out to understand what has happened to this person and bring those responsible to justice. The investigation is in the very early stages and at this time we are unable to provide any further information as to who they are, but we are working at pace to be able to provide answers to the potential family and friends of the victim. If anyone has any information they believe could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Contact police via the online portal or call 101 quoting incident 389 of May 30. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or at Crimestoppers-uk.org

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body at a house in Sheffield.