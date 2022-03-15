Herol 'Bomber' Graham signs autographs at the Junior Star Fun Day in 1987

Sheffield history: 17 photos from 1987 - the year of Mrs Thatcher's third term, Kylie's debut single and Hilda Ogden's farewell

The year 1987 saw Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher win her third term in office at the June General Election with a reduced majority of 102. A few months later she was to see her highest popularity rating from the British public. In the same year the Government announced that the Poll Tax or Community Charge would be introduced in 1990.

By Tim Hopkinson
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:28 pm

Mrs Thatcher paid a visit to Moscow in 1987, meeting Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the Kremlin.

Terry Waite, the special envoy of the Archbishop of Canterbury in Lebanon, was taken hostage in Beirut. He was not freed until 1991.

The Church of England's General Synod voted to allow the ordination of women.

It was also a year of heartache, with 193 people dying when The Herald of Free Enterprise ferry capsized in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Michael Ryan killed 14 people in Hungerford and injured 16; the death toll was to later rise to 16 when two more victims died in hospital from their injuries.

Eleven people were killed by a Provisional IRA bomb at the Remembrance Day service in Enniskillen.

On a lighter note, IKEA opened its first British store at Warrington in Cheshire, Hilda Ogden played by Jean Alexander made her final appearance in Coronation Street after 23 years, and Neighbours star Kylie Minogue released her debut single in the UK I Should Be So Lucky.

More retro: Through the 1980s – our galleries of pictures from 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1986

More retro: Looking back on the coldest winter in three centuries

1. Lord Mayor's Parade

American football costumes with cheer leaders make up the SKF Dormer Tools float for the Lord Mayor's Parade on May 30 1987

Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales

2. Sword Dancers

Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers on February 26 1987

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

3. Eat, Don't Hula

Sheffield pop group Eat, Don't Hula outside the Atlantis Fish Bar on December 2 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales

4. Chapel blaze

Firemen on the scene of a fire at the Zion Chapel, Attercliffe, Sheffield, on June 22 1987

Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
Hilda OgdenSheffieldIkeaGovernment
Next Page
Page 1 of 5