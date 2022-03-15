Sheffield history: 17 photos from 1987 - the year of Mrs Thatcher's third term, Kylie's debut single and Hilda Ogden's farewell

Mrs Thatcher paid a visit to Moscow in 1987, meeting Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the Kremlin.

Terry Waite, the special envoy of the Archbishop of Canterbury in Lebanon, was taken hostage in Beirut. He was not freed until 1991.

The Church of England's General Synod voted to allow the ordination of women.

It was also a year of heartache, with 193 people dying when The Herald of Free Enterprise ferry capsized in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Michael Ryan killed 14 people in Hungerford and injured 16; the death toll was to later rise to 16 when two more victims died in hospital from their injuries.

Eleven people were killed by a Provisional IRA bomb at the Remembrance Day service in Enniskillen.

On a lighter note, IKEA opened its first British store at Warrington in Cheshire, Hilda Ogden played by Jean Alexander made her final appearance in Coronation Street after 23 years, and Neighbours star Kylie Minogue released her debut single in the UK I Should Be So Lucky.

1. Lord Mayor's Parade American football costumes with cheer leaders make up the SKF Dormer Tools float for the Lord Mayor's Parade on May 30 1987 Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

2. Sword Dancers Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers on February 26 1987 Photo: Andrew Partridge Photo Sales

3. Eat, Don't Hula Sheffield pop group Eat, Don't Hula outside the Atlantis Fish Bar on December 2 1987 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4. Chapel blaze Firemen on the scene of a fire at the Zion Chapel, Attercliffe, Sheffield, on June 22 1987 Photo: Nancy Fielder Photo Sales