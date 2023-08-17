Some lucky Sheffield music artists will be performing alongside a host of legendary Dutch DJs as Gatecrasher marks its 30th anniversary.

It’s just over two weeks until Rock N Roll Circus’ debut Sheffield event brings big names to Don Valley Bowl - including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Happy Mondays and Natalie Imbruglia.

From Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3, dozens of acts will perform in front of thousands, and Sheffield’s former legendary dance club Gatecrasher will make a return to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Organisers have announced the giant big top will see a second stage for the Gatecrasher anniversary show on Sunday, September 3, as well as many additional DJs, now in collaboration with BBC Introducing.

Gatecrasher needs little introduction. After arriving in Sheffield in the 90s, it quickly transformed into a superclub at The Republic in the city centre, with Judge Jules as a resident DJ and Paul Van Dyk just one of the huge names it attracted. In 2007, the club caught fire and collapsed, putting the iconic nightclub into history.

Dance and trance icons already confirmed for the day include Ferry Corsten, Ilan Bluestone, Ruben de Ronde, Mark V, and Sander van Doorn. Some of Gatecrasher’s resident DJs will also be back to support the headliners on the second stage.

Also, Sheffield DJs Corey Mahoney, Simon Brown and Sandy Turnbull have all been confirmed to start the Sunday closing party in style alongside the likes of BBC Introducing top picks, Lee Parkinson and Charla Green.

The Gatecrasher Classical orchestra will also return as part of the irresistible event for the first time in five years, performing a blistering 90-minute set of the planet's biggest trance anthems.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, including VIP and weekend tickets, please visit: https://www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk/

A spokesperson for Gatecrasher said: "We are thrilled to be back home in Sheffield, our undoubted spiritual home. We look forward to seeing old friends and making new amazing memories delivered by the Dutch legends and local heroes that helped us conquer the trance world all those years ago.

Gatecrasher Classical orchestra will be performing some of the world's biggest trance anthems at the event at Don Valley Bowl.

"We're all thrilled to announce a second stage in collaboration with BBC Introducing who continue to support the local scene. Gatecrasher loves Sheffield and Sheffield loves its trance music."

The event will be complete with acrobats and all the fun of the fair with a street food village, local beers, cocktails and more.