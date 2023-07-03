The new Don Valley Bowl three-day music event has announced Australian popstar Natalie Imbruglia and 10 of the “freshest new acts” from South Yorkshire among the line-up.

Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield has announced an additional 11 names set to perform at this years’ debut event at Don Valley Bowl on September 1-3.

One of Australia’s most loved pop artists Natalie Imbruglia will join the line-up on September 2, having been personally selected by the Rotherham-born headliner Self Esteem, who will also perform alongside the likes of Confidence Man, Bimini and Arctic Numpties.

Taking on the BBC Introducing Stage, some of what the festival describes as the “freshest new acts” from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, including Weekend Recovery, The Underground Sound Society, Precious Pepala, and Oh Papa, will perform along with established artists like Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Happy Mondays and Self Esteem. More names are to be announced soon.

Natalie Imbruglia is set to join the Saturday's headliner Self Esteem at Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield on September 2.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are thrilled to confirm a true icon of the music world in Natalie. She has consistently provided the world with songs that have acted as the soundtrack to millions of lives, and we think Self Esteem has made a perfect choice to fit the ethos of the festival.

“We also simply couldn't resist having a second stage to give a platform to emerging musicians in South Yorkshire.

“We think it's important to help support the stars of tomorrow and we're sure the people of Sheffield and beyond will get behind them and enjoy this whole new line-up. Noel, Self Esteem and Gatecrasher have all personally handpicked the acts in liaison with BBC Introducing, we can't wait to see them all for the first time.”

Last week, the festival announced a nostalgic line-up for the Sunday, with artists from the track list of the legendary Gatecrasher returning once more to the city, including DJ Ferry Corsten and Ilan Bluestone.

Ten names have been announced to take to the BBC Introducing stage - including Lost Boy (left), Rhiannon Scutt (top) and Weekend Recovery (bottom), with more to be announced.

For more information and tickets for Rock N Roll Circus please visit: www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk

Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield BBC Introducing Stage line-up so far:

Friday, September 1: Weekend Recovery, The Underground Sound Society, Mock Tudors, Lost Boy and Harri Larkin.

Saturday, September 2: Precious Pepala, Oh Papa, Gia Ford, Sister Wives and Rhiannon Scutt.