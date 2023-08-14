Post Mortem Live are detailing "step-by-step" the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen at the Handsworth Grange Community Sports Centre.

A live human dissection experience offering audience members the chance to "try real organs" is coming to Sheffield.

Post-Mortem Live will hold five "Live Cannibalism Shows" at the Handsworth Grange Community Sports Centre in November, hoping to attract "like-minded individuals" for step-by-step breakdowns of the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and Dennis Nilsen.

In a release, Post-Mortem Live wrote: "Ever wanted to try a real organ? Well now’s your chance. What does it taste like? Tender, fatty, juicy?

"Will introducing the pallet to organ meat leave you wanting more, and what lengths will you go to in order to satisfy your hunger?"

The show will centre around the crimes of a fictional serial killer called Jack Brewer, who is said to have had killed at least 21 people and had a "feast". Audience members will investigate the crimes in an "immersive and one-of-a-kind experience".