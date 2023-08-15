The video of the family's prank has reached over 2.6 million views and nearly 200,000 likes on TikTok.

A TikTok video has gone viral of a family taking their nan to Karen’s Diner in Sheffield, without telling her that the staff are meant to be rude to their customers.

Karen's Diner in Sheffield, where a family played a prank on their unsuspecting nan. The video has gone viral.

The chain of diners is a play on the “Karen” insult used against, usually middle-class and white, women who are seen to be acting particularly demanding or entitled. A poster outside the diner on Suffolk Road says "great food, terrible service".

The nan, named as June by a commenter, does not know the premise of the restaurant her family has brought her to and is shocked by a swearing waitress as soon as the group steps inside.

She points at the waitress and says, “excuse me, watch your language,” to which the waitress replies, “what are you going to do about it?” and shockingly tells the elderly woman to “shut the f*** up”.

Not at all concerned by the two members of staff in front of her, June tells the waitress, “if I were younger I’d knock you out, I bloody would,” before turning to her family and asking “who’s picked this bloody place?”

After some more back and forth, the same waitress says, “we accept cash tips, particularly the pension ones.” The unsuspecting and unfazed older woman retorts, “you’re not getting a bloody tip off me”.

Just when it looks like she might be about to take the situation to heart, as she turns away from her family, the waitress says, “have a look where you are. They’ve stitched you up there nan”.

June, bewildered, says, “you’re joking!” and with no time to recover, the waitress says, “welcome to Karen’s diner. Come on you silly old b****,” before walking the family to their table.

Later TikToks, presumably posted by her granddaughter, show the elderly Yorkshirewoman now in on the joke and bantering with the staff, to the point of them almost breaking character.