The Vanished host and indie-rock band, The Reytons, have shown their support to Reverend And The Makers

Reverend and the Makers have received support from Sheffield’s Dan Walker and fellow music group, The Reytons

Dan Walker and The Reytons have been leading the support for Steel City rock band, Reverend And The Makers . The group released their newest album on Friday (28 April), and it has since climbed to number six in the midweek album charts.

Heatwave In The Cold North is on track to become the Makers’ first top 10 album in 16 years. They shared a video of lead singer John McClure saying: “Please, if you have any love for me, buy the album!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanished presenter and proud Sheffield resident Dan Walker took to Twitter to repost the clip writing: “COME ON THE REV ❤️”.

Fellow Sheffield-based rock band, The Reytons, have also shown their clear support for the album. They helped to set up a pop-up shop in Meadowhall to celebrate the release of Heatwave In The Cold North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reytons’ lead singer, Jonny Yerrell, even wore Reverend and the Makers merchandise for the new album at the group’s performance at Teddy Rocks Festival in Dorset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just prior to the new album’s release, the group announced dates for their upcoming acoustic tour. Jon McClure and Ed Cosens will travel around the UK from 8 June to 19 July to perform acoustic renditions of some of their best tracks.