Reverend And The Makers: Dan Walker and The Reytons lead support for new album Heatwave In The Cold North

The Vanished host and indie-rock band, The Reytons, have shown their support to Reverend And The Makers

By Jamie Grover
Published 4th May 2023, 13:59 BST
Reverend and the Makers have received support from Sheffield’s Dan Walker and fellow music group, The Reytons Reverend and the Makers have received support from Sheffield’s Dan Walker and fellow music group, The Reytons
Reverend and the Makers have received support from Sheffield’s Dan Walker and fellow music group, The Reytons

Dan Walker and The Reytons have been leading the support for Steel City rock band, Reverend And The Makers. The group released their newest album on Friday (28 April), and it has since climbed to number six  in the midweek album charts.

Heatwave In The Cold North is on track to become the Makers’ first top 10 album in 16 years. They shared a video of lead singer John McClure saying: “Please, if you have any love for me, buy the album!”

Vanished presenter and proud Sheffield resident Dan Walker took to Twitter to repost the clip writing: “COME ON THE REV ❤️”.

Fellow Sheffield-based rock band, The Reytons, have also shown their clear support for the album. They helped to set up a pop-up shop in Meadowhall to celebrate the release of Heatwave In The Cold North.

The Reytons’ lead singer, Jonny Yerrell, even wore Reverend and the Makers merchandise for the new album at the group’s performance at Teddy Rocks Festival in Dorset.

Just prior to the new album’s release, the group announced dates for their upcoming acoustic tour. Jon McClure and Ed Cosens will travel around the UK from 8 June to 19 July to perform acoustic renditions of some of their best tracks.

The tour kicks off with shows in Wrexham, Worthing, Bristol, London, and Tunbridge Wells all in the first week.

Related topics:Dan WalkerSheffieldTwitterMusic