The Reytons have taken to Twitter to share that they helped to set up a pop-up shop for Reverend and the Makers.

The Reytons helped Reverend and the Makers set up their pop-up shop (Photo: Rich Goodwin)

The Reytons have shared news of a new album from fellow Sheffield rock group, Reverend and the Makers.

The Sheffield-based band took to Twitter to reveal that they helped Reverend and the Makers to set up a pop-up shop that will mark their new album release.

They captioned the post: “Get involved!!! #RevArmy”

Heatwave in the Cold North is the title of Reverend and the Makers’ upcoming album, which is their first in almost six years.

The album is set for release this Friday (28 April), and will also mark the opening of the pop-up shop, assisted by The Reytons.

Reverend and the Makers tweeted dates and times the shop will be open, and also details of what to expect if you are to grab a ticket.

Koko the Camel will reportedly be on scene at the stall, as well as album events, signings, a Q&A, an acoustic zone, and of course a chance to listen to the new album.

Meadowhall High Street will host the shop over the bank holiday weekend, from Friday (28 April) to Monday (1 May).

Reverend and the Makers have specified that they will set up shop next door to SuperDry, and have encouraged fans to get their free tickets in order to attend.

