Dan Walker’s gritty missing people Channel 5 series will be renewed for a second season

Dan Walker’s Channel 5 series helps to raise awareness of missing people in the UK

By Jamie Grover
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:13 BST
Dan Walker’s Vanished will be renewed for a second season. Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesDan Walker’s Vanished will be renewed for a second season. Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Dan Walker’s Vanished will be renewed for a second season. Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Dan Walker has announced that his missing people series will return to screens for a second season later this year.

The TV presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took to screens on Thursday night to host the final episode of the first series of Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing People.

The episode may have been the show’s most compelling yet, with a touching feature from The Missing People Choir.

There was also an appearance from the parents of Anthony Stammers, who went missing in 2012.

A stream of viewers took to Twitter to praise Dan and the Channel 5 team for their in-depth reporting of the UK’s missing people.

One user said: “Absolutely brilliant programme @mrdanwalker ! 🤞🤞for some positive results. Mad how many people go missing x 😒 💖”

Another wrote: “#channel5 #Vanished this is an amazing programme, but so sad. All these families desperately searching for their loved ones. I hope through people are found, or at least their families get answers, and that channel 5 make more episodes in the future”

To viewers’ joy, Dan later announced that Vanished will be returning to screens on Channel 5 later this year.

A Twitter user said: “It’s been an excellent series and I was delighted when

@mrdanwalker announced that it will be returning towards the end of the year. Thanks to all involved in making it particularly the steadfast relatives of those who are missing.”

Ian Rumsey, who is Managing Director of ITN Productions, confirmed the news as he thanked those who featured on the show.

Ian said: “Great news #vanished with @mrdanwalker will be back on @channel5_tv later this year! Thanks to everyone who’s shared their story and everyone who’s watched. @ITNProductions”

