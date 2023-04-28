Sheffield resident Dan Walker has shown off the bold bright pink suit which he wore to Thursday night’s Sport Industry Awards. The Channel 5 News presenter rocked the suit in tribute to the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.
He shared a picture of the look with his over 803,000 Twitter followers. The caption read: “Straight from the Channel 5 News studio and off to the Sport Industry Awards. What do you think of the pink? 🤩😂 Wearing #PatronPink for @SheffChildrens tonight ❤”.
Over 2,000 people liked the post and were quick to give their opinion on Dan’s outfit. The charity responded with: “Wow! We love it, Dan!💗 We might have to get Theo one of his very own🤩”.
A loyal Vanished viewer also replied to the post, writing: “Looks fab but more red lol…. Gutted Vanished isn’t on tonight 😢 but have a fab night 🥂”.
Dan also shared several snaps of himself wearing the eye-catching jacket to his Instagram story. One picture was posted by Strictly Come Dancing winner, Katya Jones. She captioned the post: “A rose between the thorns @mrdanwalker”.
The Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is supported by The Children’s Hospital Charity. Together, they provide integrated healthcare for children and young people in Sheffield, including community and mental health care as well as acute and specialist services.
The awards ceremony, held in London, saw some of the UK sports industry’s biggest names and corporations pick up awards. Former Real Madrid winger and proud Welshman Gareth Bale took home the award for outstanding contribution to sport. Baroness Sue Campbell graciously accepted the lifetime achievement award.