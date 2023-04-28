Dan Walker at the 2019 Sport Industry Awards with Raheem Sterling and Gareth Southgate

Sheffield resident Dan Walker has shown off the bold bright pink suit which he wore to Thursday night’s Sport Industry Awards . The Channel 5 News presenter rocked the suit in tribute to the Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust .

He shared a picture of the look with his over 803,000 Twitter followers. The caption read: “Straight from the Channel 5 News studio and off to the Sport Industry Awards. What do you think of the pink? 🤩😂 Wearing #PatronPink for @SheffChildrens tonight ❤”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 2,000 people liked the post and were quick to give their opinion on Dan’s outfit. The charity responded with: “Wow! We love it, Dan!💗 We might have to get Theo one of his very own🤩”.

A loyal Vanished viewer also replied to the post, writing: “Looks fab but more red lol…. Gutted Vanished isn’t on tonight 😢 but have a fab night 🥂”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan also shared several snaps of himself wearing the eye-catching jacket to his Instagram story. One picture was posted by Strictly Come Dancing winner, Katya Jones. She captioned the post: “A rose between the thorns @mrdanwalker”.

The Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust is supported by The Children’s Hospital Charity . Together, they provide integrated healthcare for children and young people in Sheffield, including community and mental health care as well as acute and specialist services.