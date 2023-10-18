We publish pictures of the latest Pete McKee works, set to be part of his latest major Sheffield exhibition

Never before seen 'Frank and Joy' pictures by iconic Sheffield artist Pete McKee have been revealed, ahead of a major exhibition

Pete McKee has given fans a preview of the pictures, and of a show based on the famous The Snog mural, on the side of Fagan's pub, on Broad Street - one of the best known images in the city.

The new pictures show some of the characters which will feature in his most immersive exhibition to date, opening in Sheffield next month.

‘Frank & Joy: A Love Story’ opens in the city on November 4 at Trafalgar Warehouse. Audiences will follow the tale of two of the artist’s much-loved characters, Frank and Joy, who feature in ‘The Snog’.

Their story will take place in the setting of McKee’s imagined local pub, ‘The Buffer’s Rest’.

Pete said: "While the mural that serves as the inspiration for this exhibition is on the side of the very real Fagan’s in Sheffield, Frank & Joy’s story takes place in an imagined pub – The Buffer’s Rest.

"It’s my idea of the perfect pub. It’s located in the heart of the city where industry and housing meet. It’s a pub that encompasses all those fantastic things that make a great pub.

"It’s warm and cosy, it’s full of character (and characters!), the perfect place for a refreshing pint, and you’re welcomed by the perfect hosts: Babs and Terry."

As well as revealing the setting for the exhibition’s story, Pete has also this week unveiled a series of new characters who’ll be found at The Buffer’s Rest.

Pete said: "There’s a few odd characters in The Buffer's Rest, but the pub wouldn’t be the same without them. Everyone’s accepted for who they are. It’s a home from home. And that means more to some than others.

"We all know straight away when we walk into a pub if it’s the right one. We’ll smile inwardly at the prospect of a good pint and a decent spot to sit and enjoy our drink. On the other hand, we’ve all stepped inside a boozer and immediately felt like turning on our heels."

Frank & Joy: A Love Story runs from 4-19 November. The exhibition is part performance and booking is required.

Tickets are priced at £7 (plus booking fees) for adults, and £5 (plus booking fees) for children (aged 12-18). Children under the age of 12 and assistant carers do not require a ticket but must visit with a full priced adult.