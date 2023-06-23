Pete McKee Nether Edge Primary: Famous Sheffield artist inspires work with school visit to open studio
The well-known painter, famous for work including high profile city centre murals like The Snog on Broad Street and Frank the whippet, on Burton Road, Neepsend, visited Nether Edge Primary School to open its new specialist art and design studio.
The school transformed an old classroom into a creative space for the art, design, and technology curriculum, paid for by Mercia Learning Trust.
Pete toured the school and led a masterclass on sketching natural materials, using a pinecone as inspiration, and showed his own drawing techniques.
The visit inspired an art and design exhibition in the hall, showcasing the work of the school’s Art Ambassador pupils.
Pete said: “So many schools have been told to put art to the side, but this school hasn’t. Nether Edge Primary is saying art is front and centre, and it’s so joyous to see. It’s so wonderful to have been embraced by this incredible welcoming school. Their artwork is really impressive - far better than I could have done at their age.”
Headteacher Michele Nott said: “Nether Edge Primary is absolutely honoured to welcome the famous Sheffield artist Pete McKee to open our fantastic new design studio today. The design studio is hugely important to our provision at Nether Edge. It is going to allow our pupils to be really creative in an inspiring and accessible space. The developed space will benefit all our pupils, who are all artists.”