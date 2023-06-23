Sheffield artist Pete McKee has inspired a school to turn to art – with a new display to mark his visit to open their art and design studio

The well-known painter, famous for work including high profile city centre murals like The Snog on Broad Street and Frank the whippet, on Burton Road, Neepsend, visited Nether Edge Primary School to open its new specialist art and design studio.

The school transformed an old classroom into a creative space for the art, design, and technology curriculum, paid for by Mercia Learning Trust.

Pete toured the school and led a masterclass on sketching natural materials, using a pinecone as inspiration, and showed his own drawing techniques.

The visit inspired an art and design exhibition in the hall, showcasing the work of the school’s Art Ambassador pupils.

Pete said: “So many schools have been told to put art to the side, but this school hasn’t. Nether Edge Primary is saying art is front and centre, and it’s so joyous to see. It’s so wonderful to have been embraced by this incredible welcoming school. Their artwork is really impressive - far better than I could have done at their age.”

Headteacher Michele Nott said: “Nether Edge Primary is absolutely honoured to welcome the famous Sheffield artist Pete McKee to open our fantastic new design studio today. The design studio is hugely important to our provision at Nether Edge. It is going to allow our pupils to be really creative in an inspiring and accessible space. The developed space will benefit all our pupils, who are all artists.”

Artist at work Pete McKee shows pupils at Nether Edge Primary Academy how he draws, in the school's new art studio

Art Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Fatimah with her painting

Exhibition Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Jummy and her work book

Viewing Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Children take a look at the work on display