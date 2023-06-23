News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Pete McKee Nether Edge Primary: Famous Sheffield artist inspires work with school visit to open studio

Sheffield artist Pete McKee has inspired a school to turn to art – with a new display to mark his visit to open their art and design studio
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

The well-known painter, famous for work including high profile city centre murals like The Snog on Broad Street and Frank the whippet, on Burton Road, Neepsend, visited Nether Edge Primary School to open its new specialist art and design studio.

The school transformed an old classroom into a creative space for the art, design, and technology curriculum, paid for by Mercia Learning Trust.

Pete toured the school and led a masterclass on sketching natural materials, using a pinecone as inspiration, and showed his own drawing techniques.

The visit inspired an art and design exhibition in the hall, showcasing the work of the school’s Art Ambassador pupils.

Pete said: “So many schools have been told to put art to the side, but this school hasn’t. Nether Edge Primary is saying art is front and centre, and it’s so joyous to see. It’s so wonderful to have been embraced by this incredible welcoming school. Their artwork is really impressive - far better than I could have done at their age.”

Headteacher Michele Nott said: “Nether Edge Primary is absolutely honoured to welcome the famous Sheffield artist Pete McKee to open our fantastic new design studio today. The design studio is hugely important to our provision at Nether Edge. It is going to allow our pupils to be really creative in an inspiring and accessible space. The developed space will benefit all our pupils, who are all artists.”

Pete McKee shows pupils at Nether Edge Primary Academy how he draws, in the school's new art studio

1. Artist at work

Pete McKee shows pupils at Nether Edge Primary Academy how he draws, in the school's new art studio Photo: Mercia Learning Trust

Photo Sales
Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Fatimah with her painting

2. Art

Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Fatimah with her painting Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition . Jummy and her work book

3. Exhibition

Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition . Jummy and her work book Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Children take a look at the work on display

4. Viewing

Nether Edge Primary School held its annual art exhibition. Children take a look at the work on display Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Pete McKeeSheffield