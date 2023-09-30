The Snog has become an iconic piece of Sheffield artwork.

Hundreds of people have recreated the iconic The Snog mural in Sheffield city centre as part of Pete McKee's upcoming exhibition.

Frank and Joy - A love story will be an interactive exhibition sharing the tale of the renowned artists two most loved characters, Frank and Joy, featured in The Snog on the side of Fagan's pub.

McKee, who asked people to submit their own versions of The Snog for the exhibition, said: "It’s been really overwhelming to see people really engage with the theme of my next exhibition and take part in the events we have held or get in touch with their photos or memories and stories of pubs.

Charlotte and Imran Khan are just two of the "hundreds" of people to recreate Pete McKee's The Snog.

"It’s been incredibly touching but also just reiterates my view about how important pubs are to our communities and the role they play in society up and down the country."

Frank and Joy were painted onto the side of Fagan's, on Broad Street, Sheffield, around 10 years ago. Earlier this summer, a special three-day Pete McKee pub crawl attracted hundreds of fans, with some claiming a The Snog beer glass produced by Kelham Island Brewery.

McKee said: "Frank and Joy are part of my history with pubs and I’m very excited to share the story of Sheffield’s favourite couple in Frank and Joy — A love story, a decade on from when I painted the mural.

Christopher and Emma Barden submited their photo for Pete McKee's new exhibition

"The work in this exhibition is about relationships, not only between people, but also between a pub and the communities they can create."

The new exhibition will feature the images of the many fans, including Jenny and Chris Sumner, who live in Beauchief; Charlotte and Imran Khan who live in Handsworth; Alice and Tom Hammett and their dogs Stan and Ollie, who live in North Devon but have family links to Sheffield, and Christopher and Emma Barden, who live in Walkley.