Iconic Sheffield painter Pete McKee is set to team up with four Sheffield pubs for a high profile project involving beer and art.

Pete, known for his city-themed paintings including The Snog mural on the side of Fagans on Broad Lane, is hosting a three-day Sheffield pub crawl in July, celebrating the importance of the much-loved institution of the British pub, and says he has selected four of his favourite boozers to take park in the project.

The event runs from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 9, ahead of Pete’s exhibition this November – Frank and Joy: A Love Story.

Over the three days, visitors to Fagan’s on Broad Lane; The Bath Hotel in Broomhall; The Greystones on Greystones Road; and the Brother’s Arms at Heeley, can pick up a free Pete McKee pub crawl card and get it stamped when they buy a drink at each venue.

Visitors with stamps from all four pubs will then be able to trade the card in, in the days after the event, for a limited edition ‘The Snog’ beer glass, from the Pete McKee gallery on Sharrow Vale Road.

Pete has also joined forces with Kelham Island Brewery to produce a limited-edition Frank and Joy beer for the event, which will be available at all four of the venues across the pub crawl weekend.

Pete said: “A major part of the Frank and Joy: A Love Story exhibition later this year will be about the bond local pubs have with their communities – and what better way to celebrate this than a good old fashioned pub crawl?

“I’ve picked four of my favourite pubs here in Sheffield to take part and got the wonderful Kelham Island Brewery involved too. I hope people will get on board and pay each pub a visit over the event weekend, joining me in supporting our all-important locals and recognising the role they play in bringing people together.”

In addition to the stamp card and limited-edition beer, each pub will also have a different Pete McKee beer mat available, all of which can be joined together to reveal a print by the artist.

Pete added: “I’m really excited about ‘Frank and Joy – A Love Story’ this November, and this pub crawl is just one way I’m hoping to involve the local community in my work and bring the messages behind the show to life.”

Pete’s Frank and Joy – A Love Story exhibition is set to share the tale of two of the artist’s most-loved characters.

Frank and Joy are the couple featured in The Snog, the work of art painted by Pete on the side of Fagan’s pub on Broad Lane in Sheffield, in 2013.

The exhibition, opening a decade after the original mural was painted, will celebrate Frank and Joy’s life story told through their local, while showcasing the vital role pubs play within our communities.