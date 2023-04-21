News you can trust since 1887
Pete McKee The Snog: Plans to celebrate anniversary of iconic Sheffield mural

It’s one of the most iconic paintings in Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:42 BST

And now there are plans to mark the anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog.

The work of art, which appears on the side of Fagan’s pub on Broad Street, was first painted this week in 2013, and now the creator says he is planning events to mark the anniversary.

Pete said: “Happy 10th anniversary to Frank and Joy! (aka The Snog). Sheffield’s favourite couple was painted onto the side of Fagans Pub on April 20, 2013. I'm planning some special events and a new exhibition to celebrate their anniversary, more news soon. Until then, keep snogging.”

There are plans to mark the anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog. PIctured is artist Pete 22 October 2020. Picture Bruce RollinsonThere are plans to mark the anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog. PIctured is artist Pete 22 October 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson
There are plans to mark the anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog. PIctured is artist Pete 22 October 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The Snog is one of a number of McKee murals in the city which have been painted over the years.

Others have included the Frank the Whippet mural of a dog tucking into a packet of biscuits on the side of Kelham Arcade on Burton Road, Neepsend. There has also been ‘Muriel’, on the site of The Art House, on Carver Street. There was uproar about each of them being covered up in recent times by objects that obsured the views of the works

Fans of The Snog have contacted Pete on social media about the anniversary to express theor love of the painting. One said: “It feels both like it was painted yesterday and also like it has been part of Sheffield’s cultural make-up forever.”

Another added: “One of my favourites of yours, Pete. It's truly very special.”

There are plans to mark the 10th anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog. Picture: Google streetviewThere are plans to mark the 10th anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog. Picture: Google streetview
There are plans to mark the 10th anniversary of the creation of the famous Pete McKee mural The Snog. Picture: Google streetview
