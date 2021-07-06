Outrage at racist and homophobic hate letter calling for violence found pinned up in public in Sheffield

The A4 leaflet, found in the Crookes suburb of the city, contained racial epithets and homophobic slurs while calling for a white supremacist “summer of violence” and a “national hate month”.

The despicable message appeared on a piece of paper torn from a notepad in what appears to be wax crayon or marker pen, with hate written in red and the harmful and hateful slurs written in purple.

In a joint statement, Crookes’ three city councillors – Ruth Milsom, Mohammed Mahroof and Tim Huggan – condemned the letter and said it “does not speak for Crookes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crookes, Sheffield, where the hate-filled message was found pinned up

Their statement reads: “We categorically condemn any form of racist or homophobic attack, and stand firmly opposed to hate speech in all guises.

"Incitement to hatred and violence is unacceptable anywhere, but when it appears close to home like this it is especially chilling.

"Fortunately we know that whoever is responsible for this is in an absolutely tiny minority and that their views are not shared in our community.”

Hate speech action group TellMAMA, which works to raise awareness of anti-Muslim attacks, reported the letter to South Yorkshire Police after its members discovered the note over the weekend.

The group’s director, Iman Atta, said it should considered a ‘civic duty’ to remove hate speech like the letter.

He said: “Public letters and hate speech like this give off the impression that such comments and views can be aired and that they are legitimate. It is the legitimacy that even a piece of graffiti or a letter or a poster can give to someone who already may harbour such thoughts which is the problem. Legitimacy means re-enforcement, and we know that re-enforcement means, for some, a hardening of their views against others.

“Individuals who come across such leaflets must report them into, whether to the police or to Tell MAMA, but they must not leave them up for others to come across. Think of it as our civic duty to clean up local areas and make them accessible to all people.”