Tragedy as body is found in search for missing Sheffield man

Police announced that the body of a man had been found close to Ladybower Reservoir.

While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe the body is that of Mr Whittington, aged 26, who was last seen in Gleadless on Monday morning.

A body has sadly been found in the search for Ben Whittington, 26, who had gone missing from his home in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said that enquiries were ongoing but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The force added that Mr Whittington’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

A major search had been launched following Mr Whittington’s disappearance.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue announced that it was assisting police with the search after a Volkswagen Transporter van which Mr Whittington is believed to have been driving was found close to the reservoir.