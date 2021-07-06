The car crash took place around 8.30am on Ridgeway Road and resulted in delays to tram and bus services.

Witnesses reported that a woman was cut out of her car, and police, a fire engine and ambulance crews attended. The woman, 44, was taken to hospital and arrested.

The road has now been cleared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving this morning following a crash

South Yorkshire Police said: “We apologise for the delay on Ridgeway Road towards Manor Top.

“Single vehicle RTC, both lanes blocked.

“Female arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.”

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Road traffic accident blocking both tracks at Manor Top. Emergency services in attendance. Disruption affecting both Blue and Purple Route services.”