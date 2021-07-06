Woman arrested for drink driving following Manor Top crash in Sheffield

A woman has been arrested for drink driving after her car overturned in a crash at Manor Top in Sheffield this morning.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:17 am

The car crash took place around 8.30am on Ridgeway Road and resulted in delays to tram and bus services.

Witnesses reported that a woman was cut out of her car, and police, a fire engine and ambulance crews attended. The woman, 44, was taken to hospital and arrested.

The road has now been cleared.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving this morning following a crash

Tram tracks blocked and buses diverted after car overturns in Sheffield smash

South Yorkshire Police said: “We apologise for the delay on Ridgeway Road towards Manor Top.

“Single vehicle RTC, both lanes blocked.

“Female arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.”

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Road traffic accident blocking both tracks at Manor Top. Emergency services in attendance. Disruption affecting both Blue and Purple Route services.”

First Bus Sheffield said: “Service 18 from Gleadless towards Meadowhall has been diverted as follows - Hollinsend Road, Gleadless Common, Hurlfield Road then resuming normal route at Manor Top.”

