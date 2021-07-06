Sheffield mum praises Jessop Wing staff after having four babies in less than a year

Jessica Pritchard, 31, of Mosborough, was already a proud mum to daughters Molly, aged eight and Mia, now aged one, when her and partner Harry Williams were ‘left speechless’ after finding out they were expecting triplets when Mia was just a few months old.

Jessica, said: “I went for an early pregnancy scan and was shocked when the sonographer initially said it was twins, but was absolutely speechless when she then saw another and said it was triplets. I went home and told Harry and I think we were both speechless for a few days!”

George, Olivia and Ella were born at 31 weeks in April 2021 when sister Mia was just 11 months old. Ella weighing 2lb 9oz, George 3lb 11oz and Olivia 3lb 13oz, they spent seven weeks between neo-natal care and the Special Care Baby Unit at Jessop Wing.

Jessica Pritchard and Harry Williams with their newborn babies.

Jessica said: “The staff at Jessop Wing have been amazing and we are so grateful for their support. I was there most of the time but with an 11 month old I was also needed at home which was difficult, but the staff made it as easy for me as they possibly could, reassuring me, sending pictures, updates and answering any questions I had at all.

“They were also very mindful and understanding that we had multiples and did their best to ensure they were together as much as possible to make things easier, even though at times they had different needs, which made a world of difference.”

The triplets are now at home with their proud big sisters Molly and Mia, and Jessica and Harry are adjusting to life with five children under the age of eight.

Mia (1) with Olivia, George and Ella (newborns)

Jessica added: “Not only has it been extraordinary having four babies in such a short space of time and going through the neonatal journey, but all of this combined with the pandemic hasn’t been easy but the staff have been absolutely amazing and have really made the difference to our experience.”