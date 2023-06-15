A new store offering gifting and homeware has officially opened its doors in place of the former Paperchase site at Meadowhall.

Mooch, a gifting and homeware shop, has officially welcomed its first customers at its new site in Meadowhall. The store offers shoppers a range of greeting cards for special occasions, along with gift wrap, quirky home décor, candles, stationery, Jellycat toys and more.

The new store is located on the Upper Gallery, and has taken over the centre’s former Paperchase unit. The stationery brand was bought by Tesco earlier this year after it fell into administration. Tesco ultimately decided to only purchase the brand and intellectual property rather than the stores, and therefore ordered for all 106 shops to close, two of which were in Sheffield.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Mooch to the centre. I’m sure the brand will be a big hit with shoppers looking for unique and quirky gifts for their loved ones or just to treat themselves too.”

Mooch has opened its doors in the former Paperchase site at Meadowhall.

The opening of Mooch has created seven new jobs and will be open from 10am-9pm weekdays, 9am-8pm Saturdays and 11am-5pm on Sundays. It joins a number of other gifting and homeware retailers at Meadowhall including Rituals, Lakeland and Ava May Aromas.