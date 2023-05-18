A southern fried chicken chain restaurant - described as hugely popular in the USA - is due to open in Meadowhall in Sheffield on Friday.

Slim Chickens is the latest US import to arrive in the Steel City and will be serving its signature chicken tenders from its new home in Meadowhall Shopping Centre. It will launch with a grand opening on Friday at noon.

Located on level one of the food court, the first 30 in line will be offered free tenders with their order, with a range of wings, sandwiches, sides, shakes and 14 dipping sauces to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chain restaurant describes itself as service fresh buttermilk chicken and “good old Southern hospitality with a side of blues music”.

The Meadowhall Facebook page posted that the venue is “Famous for its chicken tenders and hugely popular in the USA.”

Slim Chickens is just the latest US brand to open a chain in Sheffield, following the launch of American burger restaurant Wendy’s on High Street and Taco Bell on Division Street.